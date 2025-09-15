BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - New surveillance video shows a car slamming through the front of a smoke shop in Brockton Sunday.

Police said the driver, 43, told officers her brakes failed, sending her smashing into the Go Smoke Shop on Belmont Street around 7 p.m.

The crash was captured on video from several angles, showing the car driving right through the front door and causing major damage to merchandise inside.

Two employees were inside the store at the time of the crash. One was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the other was not hurt.

A man who works at a shop a few doors down said he felt the building shake and went outside to see what happened.

“We felt a vibration in the building…a couple of us stepped outside to see, because we thought somebody was on top of the roof jumping so we went to see what it was. That was just crazy, I always see things like that but I never think it’s going to happen actually in front of me. That was crazy,” said Chris Azor, who works at another store in the building.

The driver was not injured, but police say she will be cited for operating without a license.

The owners of the smoke shop say they hope to reopen within the next two weeks.

