TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - The snow and cold weren’t enough to deter a motorist from cruising down Route 2 with their convertible’s top down on Friday morning.

Trent Spinney captured video of the bizarre sight as he drove along the eastbound side of the highway in Templeton around 8 a.m.

The video showed the convertible sliding and swerving in the snow as the motorist drove in the left travel lane.

Up to a foot of snow was expected to fall in that area.

Police warned motorists to stay off roads across the state as the snow piled up and created treacherous conditions.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)