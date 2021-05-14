CHICAGO (WHDH) - A fearless feline proved that cats really do have nine lives after it jumped out the window of a burning multi-story building in Chicago.

Firefighters were battling a fire at 65th Street and Lowe Avenue when the cat leapt out of a window.

Witnesses could be heard shrieking in fear as the cat fell through the air.

The cat landed on its paws and walked away.

Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away! pic.twitter.com/LRBsjMta2Z — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2021

