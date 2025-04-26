WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Cell phone video shows federal agents descend on a Winthrop neighborhood Friday morning.

Neighbors watched on and grew outraged as the officers arrested two construction workers.

“Some of the video, my hand was shaking so bad [I] couldn’t hold the camera right,” said a neighbor.

The neighbor who recorded the video says the agents were all wearing masks and wouldn’t identify who they worked for.

“It’s surreal, but its not surreal,” said the neighbor. “This is what we are living and we need to be talking about it.”

7NEWS spoke with the detained man’s employer, who told us a work truck was pulled over on the way to a job.

The agents reportedly had a name and photo of the man they were looking for, which did not match the description of anyone in the truck.

The employer says both of his workers have papers that show they’re living and working in the U.S. legally, but they were arrested anyway.

“They kidnapped two people, with us asking what’s going on,” said the neighbor.

Those who witnessed what happened say they’re stunned. Several of those neighbors are now coming together in support of the men.

“These are things that absolutely should not happen and people need to open their eyes.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)