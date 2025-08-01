EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Dramatic cell phone video captured the moments state troopers and Everett officers found themselves face-to-face with the suspect Admilson Vizcaino, who Police say was armed with a knife amid Thursday’s Everett crime spree.

All the events unfolded along Broadway by the Encore Casino.

Saying she noticed his behavior changed, Vizcaino’s mother told 7NEWS her 33-year-old son became upset with the mother of his two daughters.

Vizcaino faces several criminal charges after being shot by police Thursday. He’s accused of carjacking an SUV, stealing a trash truck, and crashing into other vehicles while being chased by officers.

His mother said he had issues with the mother of their two daughters. She moved them and he was stressed because he didn’t know where they were, she believes.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says police first used tasers to subdue the suspect before opening fire. He pulled the trash truck driver from behind the wheel and drove off before crashing it just beyond Encore Casino in Everett.

Investigators say Vizcaino was first reported to be acting strangely in Medford around noon on Thursday before they say he was seen shoplifting in Billerica.

Stoneham police say they spotted him before Malden police located him at his mother’s house before he sped away to Everett.

Minutes later, the truck jacking, the shooting, and the crash, the suspect was taken into custody before being taken to the hospital.

