NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Cellphone video shows cars doing donuts and burnouts in Newton Center just after midnight from Saturday into Sunday.

Police say over 100 people were in the area watching cars street racing and waking up neighbors nearby.

When police arrived, officials say most of the crowd dispersed. Residents say they’re surprised something like that happened in Newton.

“I think it’s crazy that people would do that in the middle of the intersection,” said one resident.

“I think you don’t expect that to happen in Newton. It’s such a beautiful area here so it’s sad to see that they’ve done that,” said another resident.

Officials say some drivers were caught and cited, while many got away before police arrived.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)