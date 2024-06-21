BOSTON (WHDH) - The NBA champion Celtics met thousands more fans Friday as their duck boat rolling rally turned onto Cambridge Street and made its way past City Hall Plaza in Boston.

Amid a morning of celebration, players, coaches and team staff on more than two dozen Boston Duck Tours ducks waved to fans and cheered under clouds of confetti.

Near the intersection of Staniford Street and Cambridge Street, the crowd chanted “MVP” as Celtics star and NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown passed by.

Around the same spot, Boston firefighters watched from the extended arm of a Boston fire department ladder truck.

Officials estimated Friday’s crowd could number close to one million people.

Within the crowd, 7NEWS spoke to people who traveled far to join in the revelry, including people from Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania.

The parade is scheduled to make its way through Boston before coming to an end near the Hynes Convention Center on Boylston Street.

Numerous street closures and parking restrictions are in effect.

