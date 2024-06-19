BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Celtics returned to Massachusetts with the Larry O’Brien trophy in tow Wednesday after a short trip to Miami following their NBA Finals win earlier this week.

The Celtics beat the Mavericks in Game 5 on Monday. Roughly 12 hours after the final buzzer sounded, and after a night of celebrations on the streets of Boston, Celtics players, coaches and staff boarded a plane to Miami.

Team officials did not share details about the Miami trip.

As he carried the O’Brien trophy back to his car on Wednesday, though, coach Joe Mazzulla said “It was fun.”

“We had a good time,” he said. “We’re glad to be back in Boston.”

News cameras spotted the Celtics leaving their hotel in Miami shortly after 12 p.m. Wednesday. The team landed at Hanscom Field in Bedford near 3:45 p.m.

“We’re grateful to the city,” Mazzulla said before getting into his car with his wife and driving away.

As they continue their celebrations, the Celtics will soon board duck boats on Friday for Boston’s first rolling rally duck boat parade since the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2019.

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. outside TD Garden and will end near the Hynes Convention Center.

Boston police announced a series of street closures and parking restrictions on Wednesday ahead of the parade and urged parade goers to obey rules aimed at keeping the event family friendly.

While the region currently deals with several days of hot weather, cooler temperatures are expected to arrive in time for Friday’s festivities.

