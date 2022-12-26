BOSTON (WHDH) - A chain-reaction crash in East Boston that left several vehicles damaged and two people hospitalized on Christmas was caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a driver slam into the back of a parked car on Bennington Street, which area residents say has seen numerous crashes in the past.

“My mom woke up and she came running in my room because she thought someone hit our condo, that’s how loud it was,” said Lexi Hargrave, whose car was among the four damaged.

The driver and a passenger were hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

