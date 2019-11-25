SLIDELL, La. (WHDH) — A five-pound chihuahua took an SUV on a dangerous drive while its owners were pumping gas last Friday.

A couple was putting gas into their SUV on Gause Boulevard in Slidell, Louisiana, when their dog inside the vehicle put it in reverse, according to Slidell police.

A surveillance camera captured the SUV rolling backwards across a four-lane highway before coming to a rest at the gas station across the street.

The owner sustained a minor injury while trying to chase down the vehicle, police said.

“It is a miracle that no one was seriously injured and that no other vehicles were struck during this incident,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

An investigation revealed that a mechanical issue allowed the transmission to change gears without someone pressing the brake pedal.

Police are urging pet owners to be cautious when leaving animals inside vehicles.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)