WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Video shows the moment a child was nearly hit by a minivan when a driver slammed through the Dollar Tree in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

The child moved out of the path of the vehicle right before it crashed through the glass door of the store. The driver can then gets out of the car, slamming the door.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)