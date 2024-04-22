BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of climate activists were arrested at Hanscom airfield in Bedford on Saturday after some of them breached a security perimeter and trespassed on the tarmac, according to state police.

The group Extinction Rebellion Boston took credit for the protest, which resulted in 20 people being arrested for trespassing, disorderly conduct, and other charges, a state police spokesman said. The activists say they were protesting a proposed expansion that would add dozens of private jets to its airfield.

7News sat down with three of those arrested to hear about what they hope to accomplish with their demonstrations and why they oppose the expansion.

