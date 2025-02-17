BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of an apartment building came crashing down Sunday. It was a close call for a few, who jumped out of harms way while digging out and shoveling snow in the day’s wintry weather.

“They were just shoveling now and they just happened to move when the building collapsed,” said Brookline Fire Chief John Sullivan.

The building on Vernon Street, which is undergoing renovation, gave out on Sunday morning when the structure’s second and third floors collapsed into the rear and the side of neighboring buildings, Sullivan said.

Home security cameras caught the moment on camera, showing several floors of the vacant building collapsing onto parked cars below.

The debris damaged a number of cars, with one SUV crushed completely.

“That wall came down on his car, a nice new car, it’s like, ahh, not no more,” one witness said.

“One of the neighbors was out starting his vehicle and then its my understanding he left his vehicle and the building collapsed right behind him,” Sullivan said.

Residents of the entire block were evacuated while crews made sure surrounding buildings were still safe.

The entire building will now be demolished, a task crews quickly set to work on.

“Nobody got hurt,” a witness said. “That’s what’s most important.”

