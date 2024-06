BOSTON (WHDH) - The US Coast Guard has shared dramatic video of a recent rescue off Cape Cod.

Members were dispatched to assist four people in distress on a boat about 70 miles off the coast of Chatham.

The crew was able to airlift the passengers to safety.

