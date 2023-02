COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Cohasset police are turning to the public for identifying a man who was caught on camera trying to break into cars and a house overnight.

The incidents occurred on Sohier Street.

Anyone with information is asked to email tips@cohassetpolice.com.

#cohasset Detectives seeking ID for attempted B&E to home and cars on Sohier St overnight. Email tips@cohassetpolice.com pic.twitter.com/7LLxDRlx9q — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) February 18, 2023

