BOSTON (WHDH) - Congresswoman Lori Trahan, a Lowell Democrat, Zoomed live with 7NEWS to talk about her reaction after hearing the news that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Abortions will still happen,” she said. “The difference is, women in (states with trigger laws) will have to get them illegally and risk their lives, and for some, this decision by the Supreme Court will kill them.”

