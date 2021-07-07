BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a large construction forklift toppled over in West Roxbury on Wednesday afternoon.

Video from SKY7 HD showed the forklift resting on its side in the area of Brucewood Street near a housing complex that is under construction.

Surveillance video showed the operator carrying a load of wood when the forklift suddenly tipped and partially landed on two cars that were parked nearby.

There were no reported injuries.

Brucewood Street near the VFW Parkway will remain closed as crews work to upright the forklift.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)