BOSTON (WHDH) - A coyote was spotted walking on a beach in Boston on Tuesday morning.

Video captured by Sean MacLaughlin showed the animal strolling along the water’s edge at Carson Beach in Southie.

The coyote appeared to be alone on the beach at the time the video was taken.

There were no other details immediately available.

