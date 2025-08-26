WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Walpole Monday morning sent that motorcycle slamming into a diesel pump, resulting in a fuel leak, according to police.

The crash was captured on surveillance video just before 9:00 a.m. at Miles Gas on Route 1. It shows a white pick-up truck starting to turn into the gas station when the motorcycle hits the side of the truck, falls on its side, and slides right into a gas pump.

Walpole fire crews say they were able to quickly secure and stop the gas leak.

The motorcycle driver was flown to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Walpole Police Department and Accident Reconstruction personnel are investigating the cause of the crash.

