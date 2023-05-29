WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Public access to part of Deer Island was limited on Monday as crews responded to what officials are calling an “issue” involving a wind turbine.

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority said emergency crews and staff were on-site Monday morning, with pedestrian access to the area near the turbines being shut down “until the issue is resolved.”

The announcement came after witnesses reached out to 7NEWS with footage of what appeared to be an object hanging off of a moving wind turbine blade that was later flung into the air.

A witness said it was around 10:15 a.m. when they were travelling near the turbine and heard a noise that caused them to look up and see the object. The piece later flew off of the turbine, in what a witness described as a scene straight out of “Final Destination,” as they weren’t sure where it would land.

No injuries were reported. Officials later taped off the public accessway that runs by the turbines as crews continued to investigate.

