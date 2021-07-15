(WHDH) — Crews rushed to rescue a dad and his two young daughters as they sat trapped on the roof of their car while floodwaters rushed by them in Arizona on Wednesday morning.

A group of rescue crews from the Golder Ranch Fire Department held on to one another as they grabbed the girls off the roof of the car.

They then walked them to safety before returning to get the father.

The dad put on a life jacket and climbed off the car’s roof before wading in the floodwater with the rescuers.

There were no reported injuries and fire officials say everyone went home safely.

Prior to the flood rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a lightning strike hitting a house.

Your @GRFDAZ firefighters had a busy morning! Along with the lightning strike to the house, they safely rescued a man and his two daughters from the roof of their vehicle after it was swept away in fast moving water. So thankful that no one was hurt and everyone went home safe! pic.twitter.com/A9vwm5CzXC — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) July 14, 2021

