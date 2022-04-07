BOSTON (WHDH) – Two window washers had to be rescued Thursday after the scaffolding they were working on gave way, leaving them dangling from the side of a skyscraper in Boston.

Firefighters responding to the Sudbury Street apartments near City Hall launched a technical rescue in an effort to rescue the workers, who were stuck outside on the 42nd floor of the building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews raced into action, broke a window, and pulled the workers back inside the building, fire officials said.

“We could see them right through the apartment that we were in,” said Fire Captain Paul Lyons. “We were fortunate enough to have a window that opened right up.”

The workers were connected to a safety harness during the rescue operation. They were not hurt.

“They were calm they were comfortable in that situation,” said Lyons. “They do it every day, so it was just a matter of us pulling them in.”

The manager of the window washing company said the two employees went home for the day and are fine.

No additional details were immediately available.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Companies were able take out the window on the 42nd floor and safety bring in both workers who were unharmed. pic.twitter.com/4jnF1mgpq8 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 7, 2022

