LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were at work in Lynn Monday battling what city officials described as “ongoing forest fires” within the Lynn Woods Reservation.

SKY7-HD was over the scene around 3:30 p.m. where a helicopter could be collecting water and dropping it on flames as part of the fire response.

The city of Lynn shared a message on social media earlier in the day Monday around 12:45 p.m. announcing that all trails north of Walden Pond within the Lynn Woods had been closed due to fires. Officials continued, saying trails will remain closed until further notices.

Crews previously responded to the Lynn Woods last week as flames from a brush fire pushed close to homes in the area.

While close to residential properties, fire officials said there was no immediate threat and no homes were damaged.

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, other brush fires drew an emergency response Monday, including one in Lowell seen burning close to area train tracks.

