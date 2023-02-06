BOSTON (WHDH) - Helicopters were recently seen flying over Fenway Park as the facility received new lights this weekend.

Crews used a helicopter on Sunday to install the lights. The new lights have LED fixtures in them that are more efficient than normal stadium lights, according to officials with the Boston Red Sox.

Fenway’s old lights had been in use since 1982.

