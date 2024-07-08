BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews were hard at work inside the Sumner Tunnel Monday as the tunnel’s month-long shutdown entered its first full week.

While area drivers dealt with traffic backups, the state Department of Transportation brought reporters on a walkthrough of the site, showing some of the work that has taken place since the tunnel shut down on Friday.

The 90-year-old tunnel is currently closed to make way for repairs to the driving deck and asphalt. On Monday, crews had already removed pieces of the old driving deck, leaving piles of concrete in some spots within the tunnel.

Officials said work had gone forward as expected, with no major issues in the first four days of the current shutdown. Currently on track, officials said they expect to finish 25% of planned repairs by the end of this week

Above ground, traffic was backing up in some spots as drivers tried to make sense of the disruption after the Fourth of July weekend..

“You’ve seen a lot of congestion entering the Ted Williams Tunnel. There’s been a lot of congestion over Tobin Bridge,” said Massachusetts Department of Transportation Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “Those are the two main detour routes for drivers. So, that’s where we expected to see the most congestion.”

Area commuters endured a two-month closure last year as part of a larger restoration project within the tunnel. Scheduled to end on Aug. 5, this year’s shutdown will only be half as long.

Previously speaking with reporters, Gulliver said officials still have the same mitigation measures in place in 2024 as they deal with the impact of the current shutdown.

“This is a very difficult area,” he said. “It is one of only three ways in and out of Logan [Airport]. It does impact regional congestion heavily.”

“I know there’s this sense that, because the Sumner Tunnel leaves East Boston and leaves Logan, that it’s not going to cause a problem if you’re trying to catch a plane,” Gulliver said inside the tunnel on Monday. “But that’s not entirely true.”

The state is offering free and reduced fare ferry service during the shutdown. MBTA Blue Line service to the airport will be free, and discounted Commuter Rail tickets for trains from the North Shore are available.

For those who do need to drive, officials have warned about increased traffic.

The Sumner Tunnel links East Boston to downtown Boston. After the current shutdown, a series of weekend closures are scheduled through the end of the year as crews work to finish their multi-year restoration project.

In total, Gulliver said the $160 million effort will extend the tunnel’s lifespan by roughly 75 years.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)