STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Lanes on I-93 southbound in Stoneham have reopened Friday afternoon, after a truck rolled over causing massive delays, officials said.

The box truck crashed near Exit 25, according to MassDOT, and a number of other vehicles were also heavily damaged. Emergency crews were seen taking people into ambulances on stretchers.

All northbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the scene, and three lanes were closed on the southbound side, snarling traffic.

A large police presence stayed at the scene after lanes were reopened.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)