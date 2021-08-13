SHORELINE, Wash. (WHDH) — A sheriff’s office released dashcam video Monday that showed a road rage incident take a dangerous turn in Shoreline, Washington.

The driver of a Jeep began honking their horn at another vehicle as they merged onto the NE 145th Street I-5 on-ramp on the afternoon of July 27, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

While traveling northbound, the driver of the Jeep allegedly continued to honk its horn, so the driver of the other vehicle took the Ballinger Way exit to avoid a confrontation.

Moments later, dashcam video showed the Jeep passing the other vehicle before blocking the roadway.

The driver of the Jeep got out of their car and threw a hammer through the windshield of the other vehicle before driving away.

Detectives were able to identify the driver of the Jeep and learned that three days following this incident, he was taken into custody for multiple felonies after fleeing from deputies in Snohomish County, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

The sheriff’s office recommends that people who believe they may be in a road rage incident consider driving to the nearest police or fire station.

