Fairfield, OHIO (WHDH) — Parents, school administrators say they are shocked after day care worker is caught on camera pushing a 4-year-old girl to the ground in Ohio.

Video of the shove shows the girl entering the classroom with another adult before the teacher puts his hands on her. That teacher then returns his attention to the rest of the class and the other adult turns her back and walks away.

Lisa McMillion, the director of the Wilde Kingdom Early Learning Center in Fairfield, said both were immediately fired after she saw the video.

“The video itself has all the truth it needs in it. As soon as you watch that or as soon as you see that, you know immediately what has to be done,” she said.

She said it was the little girl’s cries that bothered her the most.

“You just know something is not right with that cry,” she said. “As a mom, you know when something is not right. As a director, I know all of those children, and I know how they cry.”

Ernestine Pumah, the girl’s mother, said she was shocked by what happened.

“I was like, ‘What the hell is this,” she asked. “I cried. I couldn’t hold it. I was so heartbroken.”

She said she is outraged that an adult man would treat a child that way — especially one who is supposed to be taking care of her.

“The guy just pushed her away like an animal,” Pumah said. “A little baby who knows nothing, who all she knows is life is just to play, eat and sleep, you push her down on her chest, and she’s lying down crying, and you are still doing what you were doing. What a heartless man.”

McMillion said the police are investigating and both teachers are facing charges.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)