SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WHDH) — An elementary school in Springfield, Tennessee had an unexpected visitor on Tuesday morning.

A deer had apparently broken into the Westside Elementary School by entering through an emergency exit.

The whitetail buck was in good spirits and allowed an officer to lead him to an exit, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

“Today teachers are teaching the 4 R’s at Westside,” the agency wrote on Facebook. “Reading, Righting, Rithmetic, and Rut!”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)