WARWICK, R.I. (WHDH) - A deer leapt through the windshield of a city bus in Warwick, R.I. Monday, officials confirmed.

Surveillance video from the bus shows the animal launching through the window, with glass shattering everywhere. The deer also hit a passenger sitting near the front of the bus.

Right before impact, the deer was running on the sidewalk.

Police said three passengers were injured from the broken windshield.

