FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Beachgoers got a surprise in Falmouth on Monday after spotting a deer swimming ashore from the ocean.

A woman who posted video of the shocking sight said the buck swam 5 miles from Martha’s Vineyard and was escorted by the Coast Guard to Falmouth Heights Beach.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)