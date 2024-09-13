NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Scott Hayes, 47, the demonstrator accused of shooting a man who tackled him at a pro-Israel protest Thursday, was seen leaving court after his arraignment Friday afternoon.

The Framingham man posted $5,000 cash bail and was fitted with a GPS monitor before he was ushered out of the courthouse by supporters. Hayes did not speak to reporters as he walked to a car.

The shooting happened on Thursday near 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and Harvard Street.

The man who was shot was identified as Caleb Gannon, 31, of Newton.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said a group of pro-Israel protesters had gathered in the area when Gannon, who was on the other side of the street, started shouting at them.

Ryan said Gannon stepped into the road multiple times. After both sides continued to exchange words, Ryan said Gannon “came very rapidly across the street” and tackled Hayes, who was part of the pro-Israel group. A scuffle ensued and Ryan said Hayes shot Gannon.

Ryan said Hayes legally possessed the gun he used in this incident.

Hayes pled not guilty to his charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

