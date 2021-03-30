PALM COAST, Florida (WHDH) — A sheriff’s deputy’s quick thinking helped save a dog from a burning home in Palm Coast, Florida on Sunday.

The deputy responded to a reported fire on Princess Dolores Drive when they heard scratching from behind the door, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy used a baton to break the glass on the front door, allowing for the dog to escape.

The pup was said to be shaken up but not seriously injured.

The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire but were relieved to be reunited with their pet when they arrived on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

“The men and women of the FCSO believe it is an honor to serve and protect every member of this community, even our four-legged ones,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

