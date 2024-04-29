BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Surveillance footage captured a wild scene in Bellingham Sunday as a red pickup truck went on a destructive drive near Chevy’s Ice Cream Parlor.

In the video, the truck can be seen zooming by, hitting multiple signs and crossing across parking areas at a high speed, very narrowly missing collisions with multiple parked cars.

The owner of Chevy’s said the situation could have been much worse. The parlor was scheduled to be open Sunday, but inclement weather and other business delays pushed back the season’s opening. Had the shop been open and the parking lot full of cars – and customers – the owner fears much more damage would have been done.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)