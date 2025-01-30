CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews have been searching the icy Potomac River for hours after a passenger plane and military helicopter crashed mid-air Wednesday night.

First responders prepare for rescue and recovery operations like this one, according to Lieutenant Stephen Capuccio of the Cambridge Fire Department Dive Team. He said the divers sometimes perform rescues in a frozen Charles River.

“The more complex and the longer duration, the more people come in. We work in shifts. We work together,” Capuccio said.

Capuccio and his team have carried out countless rescues over the years.

“After about 20 or 30 minutes, the physiological effects and your focus can start to shift, so we cycle through that way. Days like today, it would be closer to the 20-minute mark, I would say,” he said.

For first responders in Washington, D.C., Capuccio said it’s not just the frigid 35-degree waters and ice, but also navigating the plane and helicopter wreckage safely.

“And that’s where the training comes in. We all train at least once a month to combat those hazards and prepare for them,” Capuccio said.

Capuccio said that when the rescue and recovery mission is over, the impacts of tragedy can set in for divers.

“I think with our training and preparedness, all of us kind of do go into a work mode, but I can tell you right now that up here, all of us are thinking about the responders, the families, and the victims today,” he said.

