BOSTON (WHDH) - Divers leapt into the Boston Harbor in the Seaport Friday as the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series returned to the city for another year.

The event is free to the public and will mark this year’s only cliff diving world series stop in the US.

“It’s extraordinary to return to Boston,” said cliff diver Ellie Smart in a statement. “The energy from the crowd last year was incredible, and we’re hoping for more of the same this time.”

As part of the event, divers jump from the Institute of Contemporary Art building and earn scores from a panel of judges. Male divers jump from a 88.5-foot platform into the water, while female divers jump from 69 feet.

Twenty-four divers are taking part in this year’s event as the cliff diving world series marks its 100th stop since its inception in 2009 and celebrates its latest visit to Boston.

Friday’s schedule included several practice dives for competition participants.

The cliff diving world series is now scheduled to continue on Saturday. Gates will open for free event viewing at 12 p.m. Dives will begin at 1:30 p.m. and finish near 2:50 p.m.

In addition to free viewing, fans have the option to buy tickets to watch the drives from an exclusive VIP yacht with live streaming of the event, outdoor deck access, food, drinks and more.

