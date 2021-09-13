ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Terrifying surveillance video captured the moments a white van blew through an Allston crosswalk and collided with a 23-year-old runner.

The impact threw Lexi Rosenkranz several feet down the road where witnesses rushed to her aid.

“I looked both ways, and I did not see one car and I took three strides and before I know it I’m waking up in a pool of blood around my head,” she said.

The driver stayed at the scene but a Boston police report indicates that he was later arrested for driving without a license and failing to yield.

How could he not see me running in a crosswalk? He ran that red so hard and never once pumped his brakes,” she said.

Rosenkranz suffered three broken ribs, a lacerated liver, road rash up and down her arms and legs and spent three days recovering in the hospital. Doctors credit the headphones she was wearing for cushioning some of the blow and saving her from more serious injury.

“I truly believe that these saved my life,” she said holding the headphones. “I truly believe that the way I had rolled on the ground I may have had an impact on this side and this side because you can see the scratches.”

She described watching the surveillance video as an out-of-body experience and does not know why the driver did not see her running in the crosswalk in broad daylight. Rosenkranz said she wants him to be held accountable.

“I can’t even go outside and look at the sidewalk or the crosswalk or a white van because I think something’s going to hit me,” she said while becoming emotional. “And it’s not fair if he gets away with this because now I have to live with this.”

Rosenkranz said her doctors say it will take a full month before she is fully recovered. She says no amount of time will heal her mental scars.

