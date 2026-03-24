FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews rescued a dog from a sinkhole in Falmouth on Thursday, according to Hyannis Fire.

Hyannis Fire crews responded to the scene on Jones Road just before 3 p.m. for a report of a dog in need of a rescue after the animal fell into a sinkhole.

Sky 7 HD flew over the scene, capturing crews pulling the dog from the hole and bringing him back to high ground safely.

It is not yet known how far down the dog initially fell.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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