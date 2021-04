A reporter giving a live report in Moscow, Russia earlier this month was upstaged by a golden retriever who jumped into her shot and stole her microphone.

Nadezhda Serezhkina was reporting for MIR 24 when the pup snatched the microphone, leading Serezhkina on a chase.

The dog eventually gave the microphone back and Serezhkina went on to interview the dog.

