After a video on Twitter went viral of a dog owners golden retriever holding an egg in their mouth gently and then returning it back to its owner unbroken, it began the golden retriever “Gentle Jaw” Egg Challenge.

The trending challenge started after Twitter user @Iaurdreyfuss attempted the task on her own golden retriever.

my aunt read online that a golden retriever’s mouth is so gentle they can hold an egg in their mouth without cracking it so she tried it on her dog and well pic.twitter.com/6SDyUI3v4j — elizabeth gillies fan account (@Iaurdreyfuss) February 4, 2018

The video has been viewed over 9 million times and received over 670,000 likes at the time of writing.

The video has inspired other dog owners to see if their own dogs could complete the “Gentle Jaw” Egg Challenge and not all were up to the task.

Tried doing the golden retriever egg challenge with Watson…. technically it didn’t break in his mouth so 💁🏼‍♂️ labs are just as good. pic.twitter.com/XZbktl890C — Russell_Banks (@r_banks5) February 6, 2018

Here’s my pit doing the golden retriever egg challenge and then stealing the egg. pic.twitter.com/lfvgS0j5Zv — Michele🐾 (@MishMarchitto) February 6, 2018

Don’t try the golden retriever challenge with a Shepard 😂🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/6OC2AwSaXN — Lyndsay reeves (@ReevesLyndsay) February 5, 2018