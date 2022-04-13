(WHDH) — A dolphin attacked its trainer in front of a live audience during a recent show at the Miami Seaquarium.

Video showed the dolphin ramming, thrashing, and lifting the trainer out of the water on Saturday.

Shannon Carpenter, who was at the event with her family, recorded video of the incident and shared it on social media.

People in the crowd breathed a sigh of relief when the trainer finally made it out of the pool, WPLG-TV reported.

In a statement, Seaquarium told the news outlet, “A dolphin and trainer accidentally collided in the water on Saturday while performing a routine behavior as part of the Flipper Show. This was an uncomfortable interaction for both of them and the dolphin reacted by breaking away from the routine and striking the trainer.”

The trainer was shaken up but not seriously hurt.

