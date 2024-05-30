NEW YORK (WHDH) - Former president Donald Trump addressed the media outside the courtroom Thursday afternoon after he was found guilty on all 34 counts he faced in his historic hush money trial.

“This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who is corrupt. This was a rigged trial, a disgrace,” Trump said to the media. “They wouldn’t give us a venue change. We were at 5 percent or 6 percent, in this district, in this area. This was a rigged, disgraceful trial.”

“The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people and they know what happened here and everybody knows what happened here,” he continued.

Trump went on to say he is a “very innocent man” and that he is fighting for the United States and the Constitution. The former president also said “this was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent.”

He said he will keep fighting until the end because “our country’s gone to hell.” He called the United States “a nation in decline.”

Trump then spoke about the border crisis, saying that “millions and millions of people are pouring into our country right now from prisons and from mental institutions, terrorists, and they’re taking over our country.”

He finished by saying, “And we will fight for our Constitution. This is long from over. Thank you very much.”

The former president then walked off.

