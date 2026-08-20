HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Holbrook freed a person trapped inside a dry well at a sewer pump station Thursday.

Kevin Costa, chair of the Wayland Select Board, confirmed that the individual inside the dry well is a Department of Public Works employee.

The dry well is on town property behind a Tractor Supply location on South Franklin Street.

Onlookers gathered to watch the rescue efforts.

The employee was rescued from the well just after 12 p.m. SKY7HD was above the scene as he was removed from the well, placed on a stretcher, and transported to a local hospital.

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