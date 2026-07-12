LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews spent hours battling a large fire in Lawrence on Sunday that spread to multiple buildings, and new video from the scene shows a resident being rescued from a third-floor window.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at the intersection of Haverhill and Margin streets around 1 p.m. found three buildings on fire, according to the Lawrence Fire Department. Their first concern, officials say, was making sure everyone made it out safely.

“That was our primary concern, making sure everyone was out safe,” said Lawrence Fire Chief Patrick Delaney. “Next was getting aerials in place, establishing water supply.”

7NEWS obtained video showing a man being rescued from a third-floor window as smoke poured out of his unit.

Weather conditions made fighting the flames even harder, he said.

“Our gear is great, but it really traps our heat,” he added. “So the crews are working extremely hard. They are taking a lot of heat in all three fire buildings.”

Now that the fire is out, crews will remain on scene to monitor hot spots. About 60 people have been forced from their homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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