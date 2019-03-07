WATCH: Driver backs into gas pump, sparks blaze at Brockton gas station

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was lucky to escape serious injury when he backed into a gas pump in Brockton late Wednesday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported blaze at Prime Gas on North Montello Street just before midnight found flames coming from a crushed gas pump.

A review of the station’s surveillance camera recording showed a driver in a Subaru Impreza backing into the pump.

Shortly before midnight Brockton firefighters were alerted to a fire at Prime Gas 570 N. Montello St. A motor vehicle backed into a gas pump causing the blaze.@MayorBillCarp @MassDFS @THE_PFFM @jackforward6 pic.twitter.com/5wifi3JSRB — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) March 7, 2019

The 57-year-old driver told police he was unfamiliar with the car and accidentally backed into the pump.

“I think it’s an honest mistake by the driver,” gas station manager Abdul Assita told 7News.

The fire did not spread because officials say the pump’s automatic gas shutoff feature stopped the flow of fuel.

There were no reported injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

Just before midnight #Brockton firefighters responded to a fire at Prime Gas on N. Montello St. A car backed into a gas pump causing the fire. The driver says he was unfamiliar with the car he was driving and didn't know which side the gas tank was on @7News pic.twitter.com/DxUBOedTBs — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) March 7, 2019

