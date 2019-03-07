WATCH: Driver backs into pump, triggers blaze at Brockton gas station

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was lucky to escape serious injury when they backed into a gas pump in Brockton late Wednesday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported blaze at Prime Gas on North Montello Street just before midnight found flames coming from a crushed gas pump. A review of the station’s surveillance camera recording showed a driver backing into the pump.

The driver told police he was unfamiliar with the car and accidentally backed into the pump.

The incident remains under investigation.

Shortly before midnight Brockton firefighters were alerted to a fire at Prime Gas 570 N. Montello St. A motor vehicle backed into a gas pump causing the blaze.@MayorBillCarp @MassDFS @THE_PFFM @jackforward6 pic.twitter.com/5wifi3JSRB — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) March 7, 2019

Just before midnight #Brockton firefighters responded to a fire at Prime Gas on N. Montello St. A car backed into a gas pump causing the fire. The driver says he was unfamiliar with the car he was driving and didn't know which side the gas tank was on @7News pic.twitter.com/DxUBOedTBs — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) March 7, 2019

No additional information was immediately available.

