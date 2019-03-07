WATCH: Driver backs into pump, triggers blaze at Brockton gas station

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was lucky to escape serious injury when they backed into a gas pump in Brockton late Wednesday night.
Firefighters responding to a reported blaze at Prime Gas on North Montello Street just before midnight found flames coming from a crushed gas pump. A review of the station’s surveillance camera recording showed a driver backing into the pump.
The driver told police he was unfamiliar with the car and accidentally backed into the pump.
The incident remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
