MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old has been cited after an early morning crash in Milford on Sunday that was caught on camera and police say should serve as a reminder to drive safely.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Main and South Main streets around 2:50 a.m. found a heavily damaged Nissan Altima and a Chevrolet pickup truck with front-end damage, according to the Milford Police Department.

An on-scene investigation determined the pickup trick driver went through the intersection during a red light and hit the Altima.

“The video depicts a scary truth. Traffic accidents account for millions of non-fatal injuries annually. Over 90% of car accidents are caused by human error.” Said Milford Chief of Police Robert Tusino

The driver of the pickup, Connor Knox, of Franklin, was cited on scene.

The operator of the Nissan Altima was transported to Milford Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

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