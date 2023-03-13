FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was cited for negligent operation and one student was taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed in Fall River Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the the intersection of Charles Street and King Street around 7 a.m., where the school bus operator veered off the road, striking a utility pole and coming to rest against a home.

At the time of the crash, there were four students, the operator, and the bus monitor on board.

One student was taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital for back pain. They are expected to be okay.

Officials say no one inside the home was injured and the part that was hit was mainly a storage area.

Neighbors say they’re glad it wasn’t worse.

“Luckily, there was a bunch of stuff here to stop him, because he would have just kept going,” said neighbor Zachary Astle.

The operator of the school bus was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lane violation, police say. His name has not been released.

