LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver managed to emerge uninjured after a wild crash caught on camera in Lynn on Friday.

Surveillance video from a neighboring home shows the SUV careen through the intersection of Hamilton and Boston streets and into an abandoned house around 9 a.m.

Crews worked for several hours to remove the vehicle from the building.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

