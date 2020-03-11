WATCH: Driver loses control, crashes pickup truck inside Taunton car wash

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A surveillance camera was recording when a customer lost control of a pickup truck and crashed inside a car wash in Taunton.

In the video, a worker at Prestige Car Wash can be seen guiding the driver inside the conveyor when the mats the customer had just vacuumed got stuck in the gas pedal, causing the pickup to crash into the corner of the equipment, an employee told 7NEWS.

There were no reported injuries.

It’s unclear how much damage was caused.

